A medical worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to patient Blandine Johannel at the EHPAD (care home and day centre for elderly people) of the hospital in Vannes, as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that he was confident more vaccines would be approved in the coming weeks.

Castex was speaking at a news conference on the COVID-19 situation in France.