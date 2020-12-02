French PM says European regulator should soon approve COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Jean Castex, wearing a protective face mask, speaks the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex told BFM TV on Wednesday that European regulators should soon approve a COVID-19 vaccine for the European Union, and that the approval could be obtained later this month.

Castex’s comments came as Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use and said it would be rolled out from early next week.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France should be in a position to embark on a broader COVID-19 vaccination campaign between April and June next year, after initially targeting a smaller group of people.