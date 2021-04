FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

PARIS (Reuters) - The four COVID-19 vaccines approved by French health authorities are effective against the variant of the disease first detected in Britain, now overwhelmingly responsible for the country’s new infections, said Dominique Le Guludec, head of France’s Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) regulator on Friday.