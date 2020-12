FILE PHOTO: Biontech's logo is seen through a 3D-printed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex told parliament on Wednesday that he expects that France will receive the first 1,160,000 doses of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine against COVID-19 by Dec. 30.

He added that he expects an additional 677,000 doses around Jan. 5-6 and another 1,600,000 in February.