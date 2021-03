FILE PHOTO: Agnes Pannier-Runacher, French deputy Minister for Industry, wearing a protective face mask, attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government will meet its target to have around 10 million people vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by mid-April, French junior industry minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told BFM TV on Wednesday.