FILE PHOTO: French Health Minister Olivier Veran speaks during a press conference in Paris, France January 14, 2021, on French government's current strategy for the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Thomas Coex/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday that he had decided to maintain to 21-28 days the gap between the injection of the first and the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19.

Veran told a news conference he made that choice out of caution, citing a lack of scientific evidence that extending the gap would be totally safe.