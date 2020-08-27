World News
August 27, 2020 / 9:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

French government expects COVID-19 vaccines from end of 2020 or early 2021

1 Min Read

French Prime Minister Jean Castex speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation in France, at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France August 27, 2020.Christophe Archambault/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - New coronavirus vaccines could be available from the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, a presentation by French Health Minister Olivier Veran suggested on Thursday.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday the government must move fast to head off a deadly new COVID-19 wave as the virus’s reproduction level has jumped, with infections surging in the Paris region and among young people.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Hugh Lawson

