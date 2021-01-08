French medical regulator approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares a syringe with the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine for a worker of the New York City Fire Department Bureau of Emergency Medical Services (FDNY EMS), amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

PARIS (Reuters) - French medical regulator HAS said on Friday it had approved the coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna for rollout in France, after the European Medicines Agency gave its go-ahead this week.

Alain Fischer, the immunologist coordinating the French vaccination strategy, said earlier on Friday that the first shots of the Moderna vaccine should arrive in France in the coming days.