France registers four cases of Brazilian coronavirus variant, says minister

FILE PHOTO: French Health Minister Olivier Veran, wearing a protective face mask, leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - France has detected four cases of COVID-19 resulting from the contagious coronavirus variant first detected in Brazil, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

Veran said France was in a “race against time” against the mutations first identified in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.

The variants now account for 14% of all new cases in France, the government says.