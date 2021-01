A health worker walks in the vaccination centre of Hotel Dieu (Assistance Publique Hopitaux de Paris) in Paris, France January 4, 2021, during the launch of the vaccination campaign for healthcare professionals over 50 and/or with co-morbidities. Martin Bureau/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - The new variant of the COVID virus is present in Paris, Martin Hirsch, director general of the Paris hospitals system, told France 2 television on Tuesday.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran had earlier told RTL radio that there were around 10 cases in France at present of the new UK variant of COVID.