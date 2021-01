A woman wearing a face mask walks past the glass pyramide of the Louvre museum closed as part of COVID-19 restrictions measures to fight the coronavirus disease outbreak in France, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French Health ministry said on Thursday that 22 cases of new variants of the coronavirus have been detected in France.

The ministry also said in a statement that two high-risk clusters that could feature the new British variant of COVID-19 have been found in the Brittany and the Paris regions.