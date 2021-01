French Health Minister Olivier Veran, wearing a protective face mask, leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that all laboratories had been mobilised to track the new variants of the coronavirus in France.

Veran told reporters that French authorities want to avoid at all cost the spread in France of the variant of COVID-19 first detected in Britain.