French health minister Veran: cannot exclude third wave of COVID

FILE PHOTO: French Health Minister Olivier Veran, wearing a protective face mask, leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that he could not rule out a third wave of the COVID-19 virus, as France and Germany enacted new lockdowns to tackle a second wave of the pandemic that has emerged over the last month.

Veran also told France Info radio that there were probably around 1 million people contaminated with the COVID-19 virus currently in France.