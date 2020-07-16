World News
Minister tells French public: don't wait to put on masks

FILE PHOTO: Olivier Veran, French Minister for Solidarity and Health, speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran on Thursday encouraged people to start wearing masks in enclosed public spaces immediately, instead of waiting for a government order that takes effect next week.

“I invite the French people to start wearing the masks now,” Veran told parliament. “We don’t need to wait for a decree.”

French officials have accelerated plans to make face coverings compulsory in shops and other enclosed public spaces in response to signs that the COVID-19 outbreak is flaring up again in some places.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alison Williams

