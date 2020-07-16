Minister tells French public: don't wait to put on masks

PARIS (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran on Thursday encouraged people to start wearing masks in enclosed public spaces immediately, instead of waiting for a government order that takes effect next week.
“I invite the French people to start wearing the masks now,” Veran told parliament. “We don’t need to wait for a decree.”
French officials have accelerated plans to make face coverings compulsory in shops and other enclosed public spaces in response to signs that the COVID-19 outbreak is flaring up again in some places.
Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alison Williams