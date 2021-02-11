UK variant of COVID-19 now accounts for 25% of infections in France: minister

FILE PHOTO: French Health Minister Olivier Veran, wearing a protective face mask, leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The British variant of the COVID-19 virus now accounts for a quarter of all new infections in France, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

He also said the results of a study of 17,000 positive COVID-19 tests nationwide showed the South African and Brazilian variants now account for 4% to 5% of all new cases.

“The spread of these two variants on French territory is not unavoidable,” he said at a news conference.

He also said that in coming weeks the government would see whether it needs to take more restrictive measures to rein in the coronavirus.