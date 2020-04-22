French government: remaining vigilant over troubles in Paris suburbs

FILE PHOTO: French Government's spokesperson Sibeth Ndiaye attends a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France April 15, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron announced extension to France's nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 disease until May 11. Michel Euler/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government will be “extremely vigilant” over this week’s violence in suburbs around Paris, even though it believes the unrest to be of a relatively low level, government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye told a news briefing on Wednesday.

“At this stage, we consider the unrest to still be of low intensity. It is localised and limited, and therefore as of today, there is no real cause for alarm but we will remain extremely vigilant,” she said.