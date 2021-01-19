COVID-19 still circulating at a 'worrying' level in France, says minister

FILE PHOTO: French Health Minister Olivier Veran, wearing a protective face mask, attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday the coronavirus was still circulating at a “worrying” level in France, but stopped short of recommending a third national lockdown.

“We already took a tough decision last week to impose a 6 p.m. curfew on the country as a whole,” Veran told France Inter radio. “I cannot say we will impose a confinement but the circulation of the virus remains worrying.”