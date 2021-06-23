Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

COVID Delta variant represents 9-10% of French new cases, govt spokesman

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past closed shops in Nice amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, France, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus first found in India - which experts deem more infectious than other variants - currently represents 9-10% of confirmed new COVID cases in France, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Wednesday.

Last week, French health minister Olivier Veran said the Delta variant represented 2-4% of cases in France.

Attal also told reporters that Russia had been added to the list of countries considered by France as high-risk Covid zones, along with Namibia and Seychelles.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Benoit Van Overstaeten

