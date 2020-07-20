France: death toll from coronavirus rises to 30,177

People, wearing protective face masks, walk inside the Westfield Forum des Halles shopping centre in Paris as France enforces mask-wearing in enclosed public spaces as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the country, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus rose to 30,177 on Monday from 30,152 on Friday, the country’s health department said on Monday.

There was no count for Saturday and Sunday.

The Health ministry said the number of people in hospital with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, fell to 6,589 from 6,688 on July 17, continuing a weeks-long downtrend.

The number of people in intensive care units was down to 467 against 477 on Friday .