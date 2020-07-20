France: death toll from coronavirus rises to 30,177

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus rose to 30,177 on Monday from 30,152 on Friday, the country’s health department said on Monday.
There was no count for Saturday and Sunday.
The Health ministry said the number of people in hospital with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, fell to 6,589 from 6,688 on July 17, continuing a weeks-long downtrend.
The number of people in intensive care units was down to 467 against 477 on Friday .
