France ends night-time curfew as COVID situation improves quicker-than-expected

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk at the financial and business district of La Defense in Nanterre as work rules have been relaxed with teleworking requirements gradually being lifted amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) -French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday that a national night-time curfew that had been installed in France at end 2020 to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus would now end from June 20, as opposed to a previous June 30 target.

Castex also said at a weekly government news briefing that COVID face masks would soon no longer be required outdoors as the situation was improving quicker than expected in the country.

“We are living a happy moment, the return to a normal life, we have to thank everybody for it. We are on the right track, let’s stay mobilised”, Castex said.

The seven-day moving average of new cases has fallen to around 3,500 Tuesday, staying beyond the 5,000 threshold for the fifth day running, versus more than 40,000 two months ago.

Health experts say the pandemic can be considered under control below the 5,000 level.