France recorded 21,634 new COVID-19 cases and 292 more deaths in last 24 hours

PARIS (Reuters) - France recorded a further 21,634 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 292 more deaths in hospitals from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry.

France now has a total of 2,527,509 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while the total number of French deaths stands at 62,268.

France currently has the seventh-biggest COVID-19 death toll in the world.