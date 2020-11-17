France regaining control over coronavirus, says health minister

FILE PHOTO: French Health Minister Olivier Veran speaks during a press conference to present the details of new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), announced the day before by the president, in Paris, France, October 15, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Health Minister Oliver Veran said on Tuesday the country was regaining control over the coronavirus, but warned it was too early to claim victory.

“We are in a phase where the pandemic is decreasing, even if it remains at a high level”, he told BFM TV, a day after the daily tally of new cases dropped to a more than one-month low.

Veran said the virus was circulating a little less rapidly than at the start of the curfews and then the national lockdown put in place last month.