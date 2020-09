FILE PHOTO: A firefighter from the Marins-Pompiers of Marseille (Marseille Naval Fire Battalion) takes a saliva sample from a collegue who is being tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at their fire station in Marseille, France, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - France registered 11,123 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, above the symbolic threshold of 10,000 but below a daily record of 16,096 set earlier this week.

The total number of cases now stands at 538,569, Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have died from the infection increased by 27 to 31,727.