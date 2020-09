FILE PHOTO: Medical workers treat a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Clinique Bouchard-ELSAN private hospital in Marseille, France, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - France registered 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, not far from a daily record of 16,096 set earlier this week.

The total number of cases now stands at 527,446, Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have died from the infection increased by 39 to 31,700.