France reports 271 new COVID-19 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Nurses wearing protective masks and suits work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at Victor Provo hospital in Roubaix, France, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people to die in French hospitals from coronavirus rose by 271 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 40,439, data from the health ministry showed.

The ministry reported a total of 1,787,324 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 38,619 from Saturday when the total increased by a new record of 86,852.

The ministry said however that recent data would be corrected on Monday after it experienced collection problems.