A placard which reads "Covid-19 PCR test : come and get tested for free and without an appointment" is seen at the elementary school Maurice Thorez in Bagneux, France, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - France registered on Friday 281 news deaths in hospitals due to the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, up from 277 on Thursday, initial data from health ministry’s Geodes site showed.