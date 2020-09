FILE PHOTO: Medical workers treat a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Clinique Bouchard-ELSAN private hospital in Marseille, France, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - The French health ministry reported on Thursday that number of people in intensive care due to the coronavirus jumped over 1,000 for the first time since June 8.

The ministry also said that the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital was up by 136 to 5,932.