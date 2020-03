French President Emmanuel Macron meets with researchers ans scientists concerned by the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 5, 2020. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French authorities on Thursday reported two more deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, taking the total of deaths to six.

Authorities said in a statement France has also registered 92 new confirmed coronavirus cases, taking the total toll of cases to 377.