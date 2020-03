FILE PHOTO: An employee wearing a protective mask works in the warehouse at the Kolmi-Hopen company's factory in Saint-Barthelemy-d'Anjou as their activities boosted following the coronavirus outbreak, France, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - France has 613 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the head of the public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Friday, which is an increase of 190 compared to a day earlier.

During a press briefing, he added the death toll from the disease was still at nine and that 39 persons were in intensive care.