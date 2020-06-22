World News
June 22, 2020 / 10:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

France to step up monitoring of COVID-19 in Sarcelles near Paris

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French health authority said on Monday that it would be stepping up its monitoring of the presence of the COVID-19 virus in Sarcelles, near Paris, as some politicians and doctors warn of the risks of a second wave of the virus.

The regional health authority for the Ile-de-France area that covers both Paris and Sarcelles said recent tests had shown a presence of the virus that was above the average for the area.

France has the world’s fifth-highest coronavirus death toll, with latest figures showing 29,640 casualties.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams

