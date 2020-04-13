France's Macron extends coronavirus lockdown until May 11

A mobile phone showing French President Emmanuel Macron, as he addresses the nation about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is displayed for a photo in front of an almost empty motorway in Strasbourg, France, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced he was extending a virtual lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak until May 11, adding that progress had been made but the battle not yet won.

“Over the next four weeks, the rules must be respected,” the president said in a televised address to the nation.

He said that by May 11, France would be able to test every citizen presenting COVID-19 symptoms.