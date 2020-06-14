French coronavirus 24-hour death toll under 30 for fifth day

FILE PHOTO: A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital in Vannes during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, May 6, 2020. Picture taken May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - France reported on Sunday nine new coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, taking the total to 29,407 and marking the fifth day with under 30 fatalities.

The government also reported the number of people in hospital fell by 28 to 10,881 and those in intensive care units fell by two to 869, with both tallies continuing weeks-long down-trends.

The number of new cases was up 407, bringing the total number of infections to 157,220.