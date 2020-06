FILE PHOTO: A medical bed is seen in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the hospital in Vannes during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - France reported on Saturday 24 new coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, taking the total to 29,398 and marking the fourth day with under 30 fatalities.

The government also reported the number of people in hospital fell by 215 to 10,909 and those in intensive care units fell by eight to 871, with both tallies continuing weeks-long downtrends.