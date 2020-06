FILE PHOTO: A French ambulance man, wearing protective suit and mask, transports a man suspected of being infected with the coronavirus disease at the Sud Francilien hospital in Corbeil-Essonne near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in France April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of deaths in France from COVID-19 has risen by 19 from Friday to stand at 29,633, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 641 to 160,093.

France’s coronavirus death toll is the fifth-highest in the world.