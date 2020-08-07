French coronavirus infections set new post-lockdown high

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the country, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people in France infected with coronavirus on Friday rose by 2,288 on Friday, a new post-lockdown high, following increases of 1,604 on Thursday and 1,695 on Wednesday, the health ministry said in a statement.

It also said that the cumulative death toll from the virus now stood at 30,324, an increase of 12 compared to 7 on Thursday and 9 on Wednesday.

The number of people in hospital continued its weeks-long slide, falling by 49 to 5,011, while the number of people in intensive care fell again by 7 to 383 after it rose on three days this week.

The number of people in ICU had been falling steadily every day from a high of 7,148 on April 8, but that trend reversed this week and the number of people in ICU is now higher than seven days ago.