World News
March 9, 2020 / 7:44 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

French culture minister infected by coronavirus but is well: source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Franck Riester, newly-named French Culture Minister, arrives to attend the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French Culture Minister Franck Riester has been infected by the coronavirus outbreak, a source close to the Culture Ministry said on Monday, adding the 46-year-old member of government was “feeling well”.

Riester, who recently visited the French Parliament, found out that he had been in contact there with infected people, prompting him to undergo a test which turned out positive, the source added.

The culture minister has not met French President Emmanuel Macron since several days, the source said.

Reporting by Jean-Philippe Lefief; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
