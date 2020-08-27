French government says needs to intervene to contain COVID-19 spread

FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Jean Castex reacts as he delivers a speech during the MEDEF union summer forum "La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, LaREF", at the Paris Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, France, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday the government needs to intervene to contain the new coronavirus outbreak spread as the virus was circulating widely among young people.

Castex also told a news conference that Health Minister Olivier Veran will start holding weekly news briefings over the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The government is hoping to avoid a new nationwide lockdown, but the country has been facing a resurgence of new COVID-19 infections since July, with an acceleration from mid-August.