French health minister: Worst of epidemic is behind us but virus not dead

FILE PHOTO: French Health and Solidarity Minister Olivier Veran gestures during a televised address to announce the second phase of the easing of lockdown measures amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from June 2, at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France May 28, 2020. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - The worst part of the coronavirus epidemic is behind France, but people must remain vigilant as the virus continues to circulate, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday.

“The largest part of the epidemic is behind us but the virus is not dead. We did not completely defeat it and we are controlling its circulation. We continue testing,” Veran told LCI television.

France reported on Sunday nine new coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, taking the total to 29,407 and marking the fifth day with under 30 fatalities.