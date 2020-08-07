French health official says must 'keep up efforts' in fight against virus

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the country, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French health ministry chief Jerome Salomon warned on Friday against countries letting down their guard as there had been a clear uptick in coronavirus infections in France and Europe.

“The virus continues to circulate very actively worldwide. There is a very clear upwards trend in France and Europe,” Salomon told a news conference.

“Even if the numbers are coming down in the Mayenne area, one must keep up the efforts,” he said.

Salomon was speaking at a news conference held in the Mayenne department, where the situation was improving thanks to massive testing and strict social distancing, he said.

France’s new COVID-19 infections rose by more than 1,600 over 24 hours for the second day running on Thursday, putting the country at levels not seen since late May, while the number of affected patients in intensive care units has also risen.