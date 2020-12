FILE PHOTO: A medical worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Reze near Nantes, France, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - The French population will probably not return to a “normal” post COVID-19 life before autumn 2021, a senior government scientific adviser said on Friday.

“We have a virus which continues to circulate strongly while we are just coming out of a second lockdown,” immunologist Jean-François Delfraissy also told BFM television.