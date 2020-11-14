New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France

FILE PHOTO: A medical crew from Strasbourg's university hospital carries a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a stretcher after his transfer by a helicopter of the French civil security (Securite Civile) from Lyon to Strasbourg, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of confirmed new COVID-19 cases and deaths in France rose sharply in the last 24 hours, according to French health ministry data published on Saturday.

France registered 32,095 new COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours to reach a total of 1,954,599. Deaths in hospitals in France from COVID-19 rose by 359 over the previous 24 hours to reach a total of 44,246 so far.