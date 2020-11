FILE PHOTO: Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo looks on during an afternoon of visits and meeting at AP-HP headquarters in Paris, France October 15, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris will be placed under more restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, including a requirement for more shops to close in the evening, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told BFM TV on Thursday.