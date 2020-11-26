Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
World News

Post-COVID normal life could return to France by autumn 2021, says scientific adviser

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past closed restaurants in the Quartier Latin in Paris during the national lockdown to combat a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - People in France could return to some form of normal life by autumn 2021 provided that a major vaccination programme to tackle the COVID-19 virus works well, French government scientific adviser Arnaud Fontanet told BFM TV on Thursday.

Fontanet, a leading epidemiologist, said France needed to get vaccines to 80%-90% of its population for a semblance of normality to return by autumn of 2021.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Blair

