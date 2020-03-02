Two patients die of coronavirus in northern France: Le Parisien

PARIS (Reuters) - Two patients died of coronavirus in northern France, bringing the death toll in the country to four, Le Parisien newspaper said on Monday, citing the mayor of the city of Compiegne and other sources.

“As of Monday, according to the latest information I have, there were another two deaths in the hospital of Compiegne,” Philippe Marini, the mayor of Compiegne, was reported as saying by Le Parisien.

As of Sunday, France had 130 confirmed cases of the flu-like disease. The French Health Ministry did not return calls for comment.