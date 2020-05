FILE PHOTO: Visitors examine books at Frankfurt book fair in Frankfurt, Germany, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Frankfurt’s renowned annual book fair will take place on its original dates in mid-October, its organisers said on Wednesday, a sign of some return to normality amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It will take place at its usual location of the fairgrounds in central Frankfurt, as well as at various physical locations in the city and virtually.