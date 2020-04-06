Health News
Freeport-McMoRan workers at New Mexico mine test positive for COVID-19

(Reuters) - Three Freeport-McMoRan Inc employees at the company’s Chino copper mine in New Mexico have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state’s lieutenant governor, Howie Morales.

It was not immediately clear if operations at the mine, which produced 175 million pounds of copper last year, have been affected.

A Freeport spokeswoman said the company planned to issue a statement later.

(This story corrects annual mine production in second paragraph)

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Sandra Maler

