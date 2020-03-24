Health News
March 24, 2020

Fresenius says China drug production back to normal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Fresenius headquarters in Bad Homburg near Frankfurt, Germany, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius said its generic drugs and infusions unit Kabi had ramped up production in China back to normal levels after government-imposed coronavirus quarantine restrictions were eased.

“With a further stabilization of the situation, Fresenius Kabi also expects a gradual resumption of its sales force activities in China,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added it had not suffered a major interruption of production, allowing it to supply pharmaceuticals and medical devices in China.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Scot W. Stevenson

