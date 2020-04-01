Fresenius Medical Care working with dialysis providers in U.S. to tackle coronavirus

BERLIN (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) on Wednesday said it was working with other dialysis providers to provide care in isolation for people with kidney problems in the United States who are or may be infected with coronavirus.

FMC, the world’s largest kidney dialysis provider, said it was collaborating with DaVita Inc., U.S. Renal Care, American Renal Associates, Satellite Healthcare and others on making a national contingency plan to ensure patients who need dialysis can continue to receive care by creating isolation capacity that other providers can use.

“The companies are focused on ensuring there are enough nurses, social workers, dietitians, care technicians and available space to treat all dialysis patients, including those who are or may be infected with COVID-19, in a way that does not unnecessarily expose the hundreds of thousands of other patients who entrust them with their care,” FMC said.