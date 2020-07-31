Low-cost carrier Frontier says 35% of flight attendant, pilot jobs at risk

FILE PHOTO: A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo plane departs from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Frontier Airlines is preparing to send notices on Friday to employees warning that 35% of the budget carrier’s flight attendants and pilots could be furloughed as early as Oct. 1, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

The warnings from Frontier, which is owned by private equity firm Indigo Partners, follow a similar warning from low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N) earlier this week as government funds to help U.S. airlines protect pay and jobs during the coronavirus pandemic is set to expire in September, with no near-term recovery in sight.