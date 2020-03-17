Swedish FSA says banks and borrowers given permission to suspend amortization payments temporarily

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish banks and borrowers can agree to reduce or suspend amortization payments temporarily if loan takers lose their jobs or part of their income as result of the coronavirus outbreak, the financial watchdog said on Tuesday.

“The FSA sees loss of income linked to the coronavirus as a special reason where the bank and the borrower should have the opportunity to agree to reduce or pause the repayments for a limited period,” Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement.